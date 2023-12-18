Best bets are available as the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field on a four-game losing streak.

When is Eagles vs. Seahawks?

Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

TV: ABC/ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Eagles taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (1.1 points). Lean towards taking the Seahawks.

The Eagles have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 65.8%.

The Eagles have a 9-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90% of those games).

Philadelphia has gone 5-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -192 or shorter (83.3%).

This season, the Seahawks have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

This season, Seattle has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Seattle (+3.5)



Seattle (+3.5) The Eagles have put together a 7-4-2 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has an ATS record of 3-2-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Seahawks have put together a 7-5-1 record against the spread this season.

In games this year when an underdog by 3.5 points or more, Seattle has gone 3-2 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45)



Over (45) Philadelphia and Seattle combine to average 2.8 more points per game than the total of 45 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 49.2 points per game, 4.2 more than the point total for this game.

Eagles games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (53.8%).

The Seahawks have gone over in six of their 13 games with a set total (46.2%).

Dallas Goedert Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 44.0 2

Tyler Lockett Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 54.7 4

