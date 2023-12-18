Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Monday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Tolvanen's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 16:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Tolvanen has scored a goal in seven of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 17 of 32 games this season, Tolvanen has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In 12 of 32 games this year, Tolvanen has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Tolvanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 91 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 32 Games 12 20 Points 7 8 Goals 3 12 Assists 4

