Jared McCann Game Preview: Kraken vs. Stars - December 18
The Seattle Kraken, Jared McCann included, will meet the Dallas Stars on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McCann in that upcoming Kraken-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Jared McCann vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
McCann Season Stats Insights
- In 32 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus of -11, while averaging 17:13 on the ice per game.
- McCann has scored a goal in 13 of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 15 of 32 games this season, McCann has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- McCann has an assist in six of 32 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability is 52.6% that McCann goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- McCann has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
McCann Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 91 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +10 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|32
|Games
|10
|20
|Points
|4
|14
|Goals
|2
|6
|Assists
|2
