The Seattle Kraken, Jared McCann included, will meet the Dallas Stars on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McCann in that upcoming Kraken-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jared McCann vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus of -11, while averaging 17:13 on the ice per game.

McCann has scored a goal in 13 of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 32 games this season, McCann has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

McCann has an assist in six of 32 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 52.6% that McCann goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

McCann has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 91 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 32 Games 10 20 Points 4 14 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

