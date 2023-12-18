When Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba has hauled in 49 passes on 75 targets for 493 yards and two scores, averaging 37.9 yards per game.

In two of 13 games this season, Smith-Njigba has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0 Week 10 Commanders 5 4 53 0 Week 11 @Rams 6 3 40 0 Week 12 49ers 3 2 41 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 11 7 62 0 Week 14 @49ers 7 4 25 0

