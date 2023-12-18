How to Watch the Kraken vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:12 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars will host the Seattle Kraken on Monday, December 18, with the Kraken having lost four consecutive away games.
Tune in to ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network to watch the Stars and the Kraken take the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 101 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.
- With 86 goals (2.7 per game), the Kraken have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|32
|10
|15
|25
|15
|20
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|32
|4
|21
|25
|15
|20
|-
|Jared McCann
|32
|14
|6
|20
|11
|9
|54.1%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|32
|8
|12
|20
|11
|13
|44.4%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 15th in goals against, conceding 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Stars' 101 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 36 goals over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|29
|13
|14
|27
|22
|11
|51.7%
|Jason Robertson
|29
|9
|18
|27
|20
|19
|-
|Roope Hintz
|27
|10
|15
|25
|7
|8
|52.7%
|Matt Duchene
|28
|8
|16
|24
|11
|14
|56%
|Miro Heiskanen
|29
|4
|17
|21
|17
|16
|-
