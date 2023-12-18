Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jason Robertson, Vince Dunn and others when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Dunn's 25 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has four goals and 21 assists in 32 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 10 goals and 15 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 2 3 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Jared McCann is a top player on offense for Seattle with 14 goals and six assists.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 0 1 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 27 points. He has nine goals and 18 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 2 2 1

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Joe Pavelski has 27 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 14 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 0 1 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 1 1 2

