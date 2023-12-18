The Seattle Kraken, Matthew Beniers included, will meet the Dallas Stars on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Beniers available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Beniers has averaged 18:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -20.

Beniers has a goal in four of 32 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Beniers has a point in nine games this season (out of 32), including multiple points four times.

Beniers has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 32 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Beniers has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are giving up 91 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 32 Games 10 13 Points 7 4 Goals 2 9 Assists 5

