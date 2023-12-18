Will Oliver Bjorkstrand Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 18?
When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Oliver Bjorkstrand find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bjorkstrand stats and insights
- Bjorkstrand has scored in nine of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bjorkstrand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|13:30
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.