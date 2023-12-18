Seattle (6-7) brings a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Philadelphia (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 45 points.

This week's matchup that pits the Eagles against the Seahawks is a good opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Seahawks vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Seahawks have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

The Eagles have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks have won the second quarter four times, lost eight times, and tied one time in 13 games this season.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in nine games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

The Eagles have won the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Philadelphia is averaging seven points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in nine games.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

Seahawks vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have been winning six times, have been losing six times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

In 13 games this season, the Eagles have been winning after the first half five times and have been behind after the first half eight times.

2nd Half

Out of 13 games this year, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (4-0 record in those games), been outscored eight times (2-6), and tied one time (0-1).

In 13 games this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times (8-0 record in those games), been outscored three times (0-3), and tied two times (2-0).

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.9 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 10.8 points on average in the second half.

