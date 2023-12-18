On Monday, December 18 at 8:15 PM ET, the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Our computer model predicts that the Eagles will win -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

On offense, the Eagles rank eighth in the NFL with 358.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in total defense (353.9 yards allowed per contest). With 21.5 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks rank 17th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 26th, surrendering 24.5 points per contest.

Seahawks vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Seahawks (+3) Toss Up (47.5) Eagles 25, Seahawks 24

Seahawks Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Seahawks based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

Seattle has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Seahawks have an ATS record of 3-3.

Seattle games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

Seahawks games average 44.4 total points, 3.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Eagles Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Eagles a 62.3% chance to win.

Philadelphia has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread five times this season (5-2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

In Philadelphia's 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, 0.8 higher than the average total in Eagles games this season.

Seahawks vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 26.3 24.7 30.5 29.2 22.7 20.9 Seattle 21.5 24.5 22.7 24.0 20.6 24.9

