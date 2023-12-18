The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Seahawks

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Seahawks Insights

This year the Seahawks average 3.2 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Eagles allow (24.7).

The Seahawks collect 324.9 yards per game, 29 fewer yards than the 353.9 the Eagles allow.

This year Seattle piles up 92 yards per game on the ground, two fewer yards than Philadelphia allows (94).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Seahawks Home Performance

The Seahawks score 22.7 points per game at home (1.2 more than overall) and allow 24 at home (0.5 fewer than overall).

The Seahawks pick up more yards at home (332.3 per game) than they do overall (324.9), and give up fewer at home (361.8 per game) than overall (367).

Seattle accumulates 221 passing yards per game at home (11.9 fewer than overall) and concedes 252.7 at home (9.1 more than overall).

The Seahawks pick up 111.3 rushing yards per game at home (19.3 more than overall), and allow 109.2 at home (14.2 fewer than overall).

The Seahawks successfully convert 31.9% of third downs at home (1.4% less than overall), and concede on 47.8% of third downs at home (two% more than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/23/2023 San Francisco L 31-13 NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas L 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco L 28-16 FOX 12/18/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 12/24/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX 1/7/2024 at Arizona - -

