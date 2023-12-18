How to Watch Seahawks vs. Eagles Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:57 AM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field.
We give more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Seahawks
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
Seahawks Insights
- This year the Seahawks average 3.2 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Eagles allow (24.7).
- The Seahawks collect 324.9 yards per game, 29 fewer yards than the 353.9 the Eagles allow.
- This year Seattle piles up 92 yards per game on the ground, two fewer yards than Philadelphia allows (94).
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Seahawks Home Performance
- The Seahawks score 22.7 points per game at home (1.2 more than overall) and allow 24 at home (0.5 fewer than overall).
- The Seahawks pick up more yards at home (332.3 per game) than they do overall (324.9), and give up fewer at home (361.8 per game) than overall (367).
- Seattle accumulates 221 passing yards per game at home (11.9 fewer than overall) and concedes 252.7 at home (9.1 more than overall).
- The Seahawks pick up 111.3 rushing yards per game at home (19.3 more than overall), and allow 109.2 at home (14.2 fewer than overall).
- The Seahawks successfully convert 31.9% of third downs at home (1.4% less than overall), and concede on 47.8% of third downs at home (two% more than overall).
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/23/2023
|San Francisco
|L 31-13
|NBC
|11/30/2023
|at Dallas
|L 41-35
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 28-16
|FOX
|12/18/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/24/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|at Arizona
|-
|-
