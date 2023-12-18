The Seattle Kraken, Vince Dunn included, will face the Dallas Stars on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Dunn's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

In four of 32 games this season, Dunn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dunn has a point in 19 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Dunn has an assist in 18 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Dunn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 91 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 32 Games 10 25 Points 10 4 Goals 0 21 Assists 10

