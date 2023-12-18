Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken will face the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. Does a bet on Gourde intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 17:52 on the ice per game.

Gourde has a goal in four of 32 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gourde has registered a point in a game 10 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Gourde has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 91 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 32 Games 10 12 Points 8 4 Goals 4 8 Assists 4

