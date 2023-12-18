The Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles are slated to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Zach Charbonnet get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Charbonnet has 412 rushing yards on 95 carries (34.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.

And Charbonnet has added 25 catches for 146 yards (12.2 per game).

Charbonnet has one rushing touchdown in 12 games.

Zach Charbonnet Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0 Week 10 Commanders 6 44 0 4 18 0 Week 11 @Rams 15 47 0 6 22 0 Week 12 49ers 14 47 0 4 11 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 19 60 1 1 39 0 Week 14 @49ers 9 44 0 1 4 0

