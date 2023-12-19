Tuesday will feature a likely competitive NHL outing between the Nashville Predators (18-13, -110 on the moneyline to win) and the Vancouver Canucks (21-9-2, -110 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Canucks vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Predators Betting Trends

Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 18 of 31 games this season.

The Predators have gone 8-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Canucks have been listed as the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Nashville is 12-4 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Vancouver is 9-7 when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.2 2.8 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.8 2.7 7 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 4-6-0 6.5 3.2 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.2 2.2 5 14.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

