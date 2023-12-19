Ryan O'Reilly and Elias Pettersson will be two of the best players to watch when the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Predators Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller is a top offensive contributor for his team with 45 points (1.4 per game), as he has recorded 15 goals and 30 assists in 32 games (playing 19:53 per game).

Quinn Hughes is a top scorer for Vancouver, with 39 total points this season. In 32 games, he has scored nine goals and provided 30 assists.

This season, Vancouver's Pettersson has 39 points, courtesy of 12 goals (third on team) and 27 assists (third).

In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 261 total saves, while giving up 23 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has compiled a 5-2-2 record between the posts for Vancouver this season.

Predators Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has 36 points in 31 games (16 goals, 20 assists).

Roman Josi has picked up 27 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 20 assists.

O'Reilly's 26 points this season are via 13 goals and 13 assists.

Kevin Lankinen's record is 4-3-0. He has given up 27 goals (3.28 goals against average) and racked up 233 saves.

Canucks vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 16th 3.16 Goals Scored 3.75 1st 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.44 2nd 22nd 30.1 Shots 28 28th 17th 30.8 Shots Allowed 29.9 14th 16th 21.24% Power Play % 25.44% 6th 23rd 76.24% Penalty Kill % 76% 24th

