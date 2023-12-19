The Nashville Predators (18-13) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (21-9-2) at home on Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-110) Canucks (-110) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have won eight of the 14 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has gone 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Canucks have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Vancouver has played 21 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Canucks vs Predators Additional Info

Canucks vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 98 (11th) Goals 120 (1st) 94 (15th) Goals Allowed 78 (3rd) 24 (8th) Power Play Goals 29 (2nd) 24 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (23rd)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Vancouver went 7-3-0 against the spread and 7-2-1 straight up.

Four of Vancouver's past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Canucks have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.

During their last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 10.4.

The Canucks have the league's highest-scoring offense (120 total goals, 3.8 per game).

The Canucks are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 78 goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank third.

Their league-best goal differential is +42.

