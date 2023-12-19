Canucks vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:50 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (18-13) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (21-9-2) at home on Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.
Canucks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-110)
|Canucks (-110)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- This season the Canucks have won eight of the 14 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Vancouver has gone 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Canucks have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Vancouver has played 21 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Canucks vs Predators Additional Info
|Predators vs Canucks Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Canucks Prediction
|Predators vs Canucks Player Props
Canucks vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|98 (11th)
|Goals
|120 (1st)
|94 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|78 (3rd)
|24 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (2nd)
|24 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (23rd)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Vancouver went 7-3-0 against the spread and 7-2-1 straight up.
- Four of Vancouver's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Canucks have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.
- During their last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 10.4.
- The Canucks have the league's highest-scoring offense (120 total goals, 3.8 per game).
- The Canucks are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 78 goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank third.
- Their league-best goal differential is +42.
