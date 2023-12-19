Bookmakers have listed player props for Filip Forsberg, J.T. Miller and others when the Nashville Predators host the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Miller's 45 points are important for Vancouver. He has recorded 15 goals and 30 assists in 32 games.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 2 2 3 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 0 1 3

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Quinn Hughes is a key piece of the offense for Vancouver with 39 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 30 assists in 32 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 3 3 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Elias Pettersson's 12 goals and 27 assists add up to 39 points this season.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 7 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 2 3 3

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Forsberg has been a big player for Nashville this season, with 36 points in 31 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 1 2 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 1 1 2 6 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Roman Josi has seven goals and 20 assists to total 27 points (0.9 per game).

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 2 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 0

