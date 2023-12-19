Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Predators on December 19, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Filip Forsberg, J.T. Miller and others when the Nashville Predators host the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canucks vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Miller's 45 points are important for Vancouver. He has recorded 15 goals and 30 assists in 32 games.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Quinn Hughes is a key piece of the offense for Vancouver with 39 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 30 assists in 32 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Elias Pettersson's 12 goals and 27 assists add up to 39 points this season.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|1
|2
|3
|3
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Forsberg has been a big player for Nashville this season, with 36 points in 31 games.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Roman Josi has seven goals and 20 assists to total 27 points (0.9 per game).
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
