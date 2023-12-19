Celtics vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 19
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (12-14) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-5) Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Celtics vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - Warriors 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-4.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (231.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 228.8
- The Celtics' .520 ATS win percentage (13-12-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .385 mark (10-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 55% of the time. That's less often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (100%).
- Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48% of the time this season (12 out of 25). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (15 out of 26).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 19-5, a better mark than the Warriors have recorded (2-9) as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics are scoring 117.6 points per game this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived defensively, surrendering only 108.5 points per game (third-best).
- Boston is allowing 42.8 rebounds per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by averaging 46.5 rebounds per contest (third-best).
- The Celtics are delivering only 24.7 assists per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.
- Boston ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.0 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in league).
- The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 15.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
Warriors Performance Insights
- The Warriors put up 115.9 points per game and give up 115.7, ranking them 13th in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.
- On the glass, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.9 per game). It is 12th in rebounds allowed (43.4 per game).
- At 27.6 assists per game, the Warriors are seventh in the league.
- In terms of turnovers, Golden State is fourth-worst in the league in committing them (15.1 per game). And it is ranked 22nd in forcing them (12.7 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Warriors are fourth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.8). They are 14th in 3-point percentage at 37.1%.
