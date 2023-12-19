Canucks vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 19
The Nashville Predators (18-13) host the Vancouver Canucks (21-9-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Predators have won four straight games.
The Canucks have scored 32 goals over their past 10 games, while allowing 22 goals. A total of 34 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in five power-play goals (14.7%). They are 7-2-1 over those contests.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's game.
Canucks vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Canucks 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)
Canucks vs Predators Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks (21-9-2 overall) have posted a record of 1-2-3 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.
- Vancouver has earned 13 points (6-4-1) in its 11 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Canucks scored just one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.
- Vancouver has earned four points (2-3-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Canucks have earned 39 points in their 24 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games and registered 15 points with a record of 7-2-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 9-4-2 (20 points).
- The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Canucks finished 11-5-0 in those matchups (22 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|16th
|3.16
|Goals Scored
|3.75
|1st
|12th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|2.44
|2nd
|22nd
|30.1
|Shots
|28
|28th
|17th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|14th
|15th
|21.24%
|Power Play %
|25.44%
|6th
|23rd
|76.24%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|24th
Canucks vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
