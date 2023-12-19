The Nashville Predators (18-13) host the Vancouver Canucks (21-9-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Predators have won four straight games.

The Canucks have scored 32 goals over their past 10 games, while allowing 22 goals. A total of 34 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in five power-play goals (14.7%). They are 7-2-1 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's game.

Canucks vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Canucks 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)

Canucks (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (21-9-2 overall) have posted a record of 1-2-3 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Vancouver has earned 13 points (6-4-1) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canucks scored just one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.

Vancouver has earned four points (2-3-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Canucks have earned 39 points in their 24 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games and registered 15 points with a record of 7-2-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 9-4-2 (20 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Canucks finished 11-5-0 in those matchups (22 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 16th 3.16 Goals Scored 3.75 1st 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.44 2nd 22nd 30.1 Shots 28 28th 17th 30.8 Shots Allowed 29.9 14th 15th 21.24% Power Play % 25.44% 6th 23rd 76.24% Penalty Kill % 76% 24th

Canucks vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

