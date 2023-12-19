The Phoenix Suns (12-9), on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Moda Center, go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Trail Blazers Games

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe puts up 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.9 points, 1.6 assists and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Jabari Walker posts 7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Toumani Camara puts up 6.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41% from the floor.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant is averaging 31 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 52.1% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 2.3 triples per game.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 11.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor.

Devin Booker is putting up 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Eric Gordon is averaging 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is draining 46.8% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Grayson Allen is putting up 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the field and 46.8% from 3-point range (sixth in league), with 2.3 triples per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Suns 105.2 Points Avg. 115.5 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 43.6% Field Goal % 47.2% 33.8% Three Point % 38.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.