The Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (14-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily. The point total in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -7.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 231.5 points in seven of 25 games this season.

Portland has had an average of 222.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 9.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Portland is 12-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (25%) in those games.

This season, Portland has won three of its 14 games, or 21.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 8 30.8% 115.3 222.9 114 228.6 227.9 Trail Blazers 7 28% 107.6 222.9 114.6 228.6 224.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Trail Blazers have hit the over five times.

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .273 (3-8-0). On the road, it is .643 (9-5-0).

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 114 the Suns give up to opponents.

Portland has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 2-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 12-13 8-7 12-13 Suns 11-15 1-3 16-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Point Insights

Trail Blazers Suns 107.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 4-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-6 2-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-3 114.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 8-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 6-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.