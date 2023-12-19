The Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) take on the Phoenix Suns (14-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Moda Center. Shaedon Sharpe of the Trail Blazers and Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns are two players to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily

ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers dropped their previous game to the Warriors, 118-114, on Sunday. Jerami Grant led the way with 30 points, plus seven boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 30 7 6 1 0 3 Anfernee Simons 24 3 7 1 0 0 Scoot Henderson 14 1 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Sharpe averages 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, making 41.2% of shots from the field and 36.0% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Grant is putting up 22.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.

Deandre Ayton's numbers for the season are 12.5 points, 1.5 assists and 10.5 boards per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 15.6 points, 3.5 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Toumani Camara's numbers for the season are 7.4 points, 4.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41.0% from the field.

Watch Sharpe, Kevin Durant and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 18.2 5.8 3.9 1.1 0.1 2.6 Anfernee Simons 16.2 1.9 3.5 0.5 0.1 1.9 Scoot Henderson 13.3 2.8 3.9 0.5 0.3 1.4 Jerami Grant 13.5 2.6 1.5 0.7 0.5 1.3 Malcolm Brogdon 10.4 2.0 4.2 0.7 0.3 1.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.