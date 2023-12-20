Can we anticipate Brian Dumoulin finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

  • In two of 32 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
  • Dumoulin averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 66 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:15 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-3

Kraken vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

