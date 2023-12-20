Jordan Eberle will be among those in action Wednesday when his Seattle Kraken face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Considering a bet on Eberle? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Kraken vs Kings Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 15:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Eberle has a goal in three of 29 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Eberle has a point in 11 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

In 10 of 29 games this year, Eberle has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Eberle has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Eberle has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 66 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+34) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 29 Games 5 15 Points 7 3 Goals 1 12 Assists 6

