Jordan Eberle Game Preview: Kraken vs. Kings - December 20
Jordan Eberle will be among those in action Wednesday when his Seattle Kraken face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Considering a bet on Eberle? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Jordan Eberle vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Kraken vs Kings Game Info
|Kraken vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Kraken vs Kings Prediction
|Kraken vs Kings Player Props
|Kraken vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Kraken vs Kings
Eberle Season Stats Insights
- Eberle has averaged 15:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).
- Eberle has a goal in three of 29 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Eberle has a point in 11 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points three times.
- In 10 of 29 games this year, Eberle has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Eberle has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Eberle has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Eberle Stats vs. the Kings
- The Kings have given up 66 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+34) ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|29
|Games
|5
|15
|Points
|7
|3
|Goals
|1
|12
|Assists
|6
