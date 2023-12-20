Will Kailer Yamamoto Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 20?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Kailer Yamamoto a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Yamamoto stats and insights
- In five of 33 games this season, Yamamoto has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- Yamamoto averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 66 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Yamamoto recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:20
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|10:46
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Kraken vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
