The Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) take a five-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have put up a 2-4-4 record after totaling 25 total goals (five power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 23 goals in those games.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we project to win Wednesday's game.

Kraken vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final result of Kings 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-165)

Kings (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kraken vs Kings Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of 3-9-12 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 10-14-9.

Seattle has earned 13 points (4-3-5) in its 12 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has two points (0-2-2) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Kraken have scored at least three goals 18 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (10-2-6).

This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 12 games has a record of 4-3-5 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 6-6-5 (17 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 14 times this season, and earned nine points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 2.7 28th 1st 2.36 Goals Allowed 3.18 16th 4th 33.6 Shots 30.1 21st 2nd 26.3 Shots Allowed 28.6 6th 16th 21.65% Power Play % 20.59% 19th 3rd 86.36% Penalty Kill % 78.72% 19th

Kraken vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

