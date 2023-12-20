The Los Angeles Kings welcome in the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, December 20, with the Kraken having dropped five consecutive away games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TNT, Max, and BSW will show this Kings versus Kraken game.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kraken vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Kraken Kings 3-2 (F/SO) LA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 105 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 24th in the league.

With 89 goals (2.7 per game), the Kraken have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have secured 40.0% of the possible points with a 2-4-4 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Oliver Bjorkstrand 33 10 16 26 15 20 33.3% Vince Dunn 33 4 21 25 16 20 - Eeli Tolvanen 33 9 12 21 11 13 44.4% Jared McCann 33 14 6 20 11 9 57.5% Matthew Beniers 33 5 10 15 16 23 45.8%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in NHL play, giving up 66 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

The Kings' 100 total goals (3.6 per game) rank 11th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kings have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.

Kings Key Players