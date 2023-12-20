The Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) bring a five-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Kraken vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-165) Kraken (+140) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 22 games this season, and won six (27.3%).

This season Seattle has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Kraken vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 100 (11th) Goals 89 (25th) 66 (1st) Goals Allowed 105 (24th) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 21 (16th) 12 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (16th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Seattle went 7-3-0 against the spread and 2-4-4 straight up.

Four of Seattle's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 7 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken's 89 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 105 total, which ranks 24th among NHL teams.

Their -16 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

