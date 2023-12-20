Matthew Beniers will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings face off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Kings Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 18:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -17).

In five of 33 games this year, Beniers has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Beniers has a point in 10 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Beniers has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Beniers' implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 66 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+34) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 5 15 Points 5 5 Goals 2 10 Assists 3

