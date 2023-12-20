Will Yanni Gourde Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 20?
When the Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Yanni Gourde light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Gourde stats and insights
- In four of 33 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (three shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Gourde averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 66 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Gourde recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:22
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Kraken vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
