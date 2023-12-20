When the Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Yanni Gourde light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gourde averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 66 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:22 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:26 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

