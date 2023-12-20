Yanni Gourde Game Preview: Kraken vs. Kings - December 20
Yanni Gourde will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings play on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Gourde interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Yanni Gourde vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Gourde Season Stats Insights
- In 33 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.
- Gourde has a goal in four games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Gourde has registered a point in a game 10 times this year over 33 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Gourde has an assist in seven of 33 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 43.5% that Gourde hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Gourde Stats vs. the Kings
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 66 total goals (2.4 per game).
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +34.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|33
|Games
|5
|12
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
