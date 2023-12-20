Yanni Gourde will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings play on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Gourde interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Yanni Gourde vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Kraken vs Kings Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Gourde has a goal in four games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gourde has registered a point in a game 10 times this year over 33 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Gourde has an assist in seven of 33 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Gourde hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gourde Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 66 total goals (2.4 per game).

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 5 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

