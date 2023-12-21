Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anchorage Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Anchorage, Alaska? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anchorage, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chugiak High School at Wasilla High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM AKT on December 21
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.