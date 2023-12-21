Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Anchorage, Alaska? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Anchorage, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chugiak High School at Wasilla High School