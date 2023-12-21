Anfernee Simons and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 109-104 win against the Suns, Simons tallied 23 points and seven assists.

In this article, we dig into Simons' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 25.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 Assists 6.5 5.8 PRA -- 34.2 PR -- 28.4 3PM 3.5 2.9



Anfernee Simons Insights vs. the Wizards

Simons has taken 19.8 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 8.3 threes per game, or 7.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Simons' opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.9 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Wizards allow 126.8 points per contest, worst in the NBA.

Conceding 49.1 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the league.

The Wizards are the worst team in the league, giving up 30.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have conceded 13 makes per game, 17th in the league.

Anfernee Simons vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 26 17 2 3 1 0 1 2/3/2023 37 33 5 6 9 0 1

