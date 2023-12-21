The Vancouver Canucks, with Brock Boeser, are in action Thursday against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Boeser interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Boeser vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Boeser has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 18:42 on the ice per game.

In Boeser's 33 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boeser has a point in 23 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Boeser has posted an assist in a game 13 times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Boeser has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Boeser has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boeser Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are conceding 94 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 4 37 Points 4 23 Goals 1 14 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.