Having taken three in a row on home ice, the Dallas Stars host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Canucks vs Stars Additional Info

Canucks vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Canucks Stars 2-0 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks concede only 2.4 goals per game (80 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

With 125 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's top offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Canucks have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 33 15 30 45 17 17 54.2% Elias Pettersson 33 13 28 41 12 18 49.2% Quinn Hughes 33 9 32 41 24 18 - Brock Boeser 33 23 14 37 12 12 40% Filip Hronek 33 2 27 29 25 7 -

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 13th in goals against, allowing 94 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Stars' 105 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 38 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players