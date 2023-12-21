How to Watch the Canucks vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:12 AM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Having taken three in a row on home ice, the Dallas Stars host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Check out the Stars-Canucks matchup on BSSW and ESPN+.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|Stars
|2-0 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks concede only 2.4 goals per game (80 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- With 125 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's top offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Canucks have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|33
|15
|30
|45
|17
|17
|54.2%
|Elias Pettersson
|33
|13
|28
|41
|12
|18
|49.2%
|Quinn Hughes
|33
|9
|32
|41
|24
|18
|-
|Brock Boeser
|33
|23
|14
|37
|12
|12
|40%
|Filip Hronek
|33
|2
|27
|29
|25
|7
|-
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 13th in goals against, allowing 94 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Stars' 105 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 38 goals over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|30
|13
|16
|29
|25
|12
|51.7%
|Jason Robertson
|30
|10
|18
|28
|20
|20
|-
|Matt Duchene
|29
|10
|17
|27
|13
|15
|56%
|Roope Hintz
|28
|10
|16
|26
|9
|8
|53.5%
|Tyler Seguin
|30
|9
|13
|22
|12
|7
|55.1%
