The Dallas Stars (18-8-4) have -145 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2), who have +120 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 19 of 30 games this season.

The Stars have gone 17-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Canucks have secured an upset victory in nine, or 60.0%, of the 15 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas is 10-2 when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter (83.3% win percentage).

Vancouver has a record of 3-3 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 3-7 9-1-0 6.2 3.8 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.8 3.8 8 30.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 5-5-0 6.5 3.4 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.4 2.3 4 12.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 9 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.