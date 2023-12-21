Jason Robertson and Quinn Hughes will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars face the Vancouver Canucks at American Airlines Center on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Stars Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller's 15 goals and 30 assists in 33 contests give him 45 points on the season.

Hughes' 41 points this season, including nine goals and 32 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Vancouver.

This season, Vancouver's Elias Pettersson has 41 points, courtesy of 13 goals (third on team) and 28 assists (third).

In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a .920 save percentage (ninth-best in the league), with 287 total saves, while conceding 25 goals (2.4 goals against average). He has put together a 6-2-2 record between the posts for Vancouver this season.

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, with 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) and an average ice time of 16:21 per game.

Through 30 games, Robertson has scored 10 goals and picked up 18 assists.

Matt Duchene has scored 10 goals and added 17 assists in 29 games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (7-1-2) has a 3.2 goals against average and a .906% save percentage (25th in league).

Canucks vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 6th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.79 1st 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 2.42 2nd 26th 29.4 Shots 28.2 28th 20th 31.3 Shots Allowed 29.9 14th 10th 23.33% Power Play % 24.79% 7th 2nd 86.73% Penalty Kill % 76.47% 25th

