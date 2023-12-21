Canucks vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:51 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (18-8-4), winners of three home games in a row, host the Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2) at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canucks vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-145)
|Canucks (+120)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have been listed as an underdog 15 times this season, and won nine, or 60.0%, of those games.
- Vancouver has gone 3-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Canucks have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Vancouver has played 21 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Canucks vs Stars Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|105 (6th)
|Goals
|125 (1st)
|94 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|80 (3rd)
|21 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (4th)
|13 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (22nd)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- The Canucks went 7-2-1 over its past 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Vancouver has hit the over five times.
- The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are scoring 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 10.5.
- The Canucks have scored a league-leading 125 goals (3.8 per game).
- The Canucks have conceded only 2.4 goals per game, 80 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their +45 goal differential paces the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.