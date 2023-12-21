The Dallas Stars (18-8-4), winners of three home games in a row, host the Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2) at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-145) Canucks (+120) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been listed as an underdog 15 times this season, and won nine, or 60.0%, of those games.

Vancouver has gone 3-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Canucks have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Vancouver has played 21 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Canucks vs Stars Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 105 (6th) Goals 125 (1st) 94 (13th) Goals Allowed 80 (3rd) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 29 (4th) 13 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (22nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks went 7-2-1 over its past 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 record versus the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Vancouver has hit the over five times.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are scoring 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 10.5.

The Canucks have scored a league-leading 125 goals (3.8 per game).

The Canucks have conceded only 2.4 goals per game, 80 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.

Their +45 goal differential paces the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.