Bookmakers have listed player props for Joe Pavelski, J.T. Miller and others when the Dallas Stars host the Vancouver Canucks at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Miller has recorded 15 goals and 30 assists in 33 games for Vancouver, good for 45 points.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 2 2 3 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 2 2 2

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Quinn Hughes is a leading scorer for Vancouver with 41 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 32 assists in 33 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 19 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 3 3 1

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Elias Pettersson has 41 points so far, including 13 goals and 28 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 19 1 1 2 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 7 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (29 total points), having put up 13 goals and 16 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 0 1 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Jason Robertson has 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 18 1 0 1 5 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 3

