Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Stars on December 21, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Joe Pavelski, J.T. Miller and others when the Dallas Stars host the Vancouver Canucks at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Miller has recorded 15 goals and 30 assists in 33 games for Vancouver, good for 45 points.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Quinn Hughes is a leading scorer for Vancouver with 41 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 32 assists in 33 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|3
|3
|1
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Elias Pettersson has 41 points so far, including 13 goals and 28 assists.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 19
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (29 total points), having put up 13 goals and 16 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Jason Robertson has 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
