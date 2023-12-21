The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Joshua score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Joshua stats and insights

  • In six of 32 games this season, Joshua has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Joshua has zero points on the power play.
  • Joshua's shooting percentage is 20.6%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 94 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:58 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:09 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:39 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 15:44 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:12 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:14 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 4-1

Canucks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

