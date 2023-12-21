Deandre Ayton NBA Player Preview vs. the Wizards - December 21
Deandre Ayton and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates will hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Ayton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Wizards
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|12.6
|13.0
|Rebounds
|12.5
|10.7
|9.8
|Assists
|--
|1.5
|1.8
|PRA
|--
|24.8
|24.6
|PR
|--
|23.3
|22.8
Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Wizards
- This season, he's put up 9.7% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.4 per contest.
- Ayton's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.9 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, giving up 126.8 points per game.
- Conceding 49.1 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league.
- The Wizards concede 30.3 assists per game, worst in the league.
Deandre Ayton vs. the Wizards
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/28/2022
|36
|31
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|12/20/2022
|32
|30
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
