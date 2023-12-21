Deandre Ayton and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates will hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 109-104 win over the Suns (his previous action) Ayton produced 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Ayton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.6 13.0 Rebounds 12.5 10.7 9.8 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 24.8 24.6 PR -- 23.3 22.8



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 9.7% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.4 per contest.

Ayton's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.9 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, giving up 126.8 points per game.

Conceding 49.1 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league.

The Wizards concede 30.3 assists per game, worst in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 36 31 7 3 1 0 2 12/20/2022 32 30 13 0 0 1 0

