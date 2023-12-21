Will Elias Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 21?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Elias Pettersson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson has scored in 11 of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Stars this season in one game (seven shots).
- He has five goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- He has a 15.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 94 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|18:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|20:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:08
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|19:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|22:37
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|20:56
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.