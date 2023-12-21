On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Elias Pettersson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

  • Pettersson has scored in 11 of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored one goal against the Stars this season in one game (seven shots).
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
  • He has a 15.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 94 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:58 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:08 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:08 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:45 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:37 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:56 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 4-1

Canucks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

