The Vancouver Canucks, Elias Pettersson among them, face the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Pettersson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Elias Pettersson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Pettersson has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 19:50 on the ice per game.

Pettersson has scored a goal in 11 of 33 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Pettersson has a point in 23 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Pettersson has an assist in 18 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Pettersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

There is a 55.6% chance of Pettersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 4 41 Points 4 13 Goals 1 28 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.