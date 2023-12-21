The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Hronek light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Hronek has picked up two goals and seven assists on the power play.

Hronek averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are allowing 94 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:18 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:57 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:48 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:44 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:54 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:04 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:32 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:42 Home L 4-1

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.