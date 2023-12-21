Filip Hronek will be among those in action Thursday when his Vancouver Canucks play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Looking to bet on Hronek's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Filip Hronek vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Hronek has a plus-minus rating of +20, while averaging 24:04 on the ice per game.

Hronek has a goal in two of 33 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 23 of 33 games this year, Hronek has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Hronek has an assist in 22 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Hronek's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Hronek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hronek Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 94 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 4 29 Points 2 2 Goals 0 27 Assists 2

