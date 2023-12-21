Will Ilya Mikheyev Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 21?
Can we anticipate Ilya Mikheyev finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikheyev stats and insights
- Mikheyev has scored in nine of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).
- Mikheyev has scored one goal on the power play.
- Mikheyev averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 94 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Mikheyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|14:17
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:41
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 4-1
Canucks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
