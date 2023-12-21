Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Looking to wager on Mikheyev's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev has averaged 14:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

Mikheyev has scored a goal in nine of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mikheyev has a point in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Mikheyev has an assist in eight of 29 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Mikheyev hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 94 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 29 Games 1 19 Points 1 10 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

