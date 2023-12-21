On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is J.T. Miller going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Miller stats and insights

In 15 of 33 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has seven goals, plus 13 assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 20.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:56 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:30 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 18:51 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 19:38 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:38 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 3 1 2 21:08 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:50 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.