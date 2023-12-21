J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Miller in the Canucks-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

J.T. Miller vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Miller has averaged 19:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

Miller has a goal in 15 games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 24 of 33 games this year, Miller has registered a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 33 games this year, Miller has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Miller's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Miller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Miller Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 94 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 4 45 Points 3 15 Goals 1 30 Assists 2

